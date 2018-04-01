Human remains identified as missing man

GASCONADE COUNTY - Human remains recovered by divers last Wednesday have been identified as James H. Holt Jr.

Holt, 60, was reported missing last Tuesday.

On Wednesday, divers discovered human remains in a clay pit pond located in Owensville, Missouri.

Other unidentified human remains were recovered in the same pond along with Holt's. Holt also was identified then as a person of interest.

According to a Facebook post from Gasconade County Sheriff's Office, investigators are awaiting complete autopsy reports. The sheriff's department said last week only that there was unspecified "evidence of an apparent homicide."