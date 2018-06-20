Humane Society Donations

Puppy eyes are hard to resist.

"Of course I am an animal lover, absolutely," said Dr. Amanda Signaigo.

After hearing her patients talk about the Humane Society, Signaigo decided to use her business to help.

So this week, Signaigo has lowered her patients costs to help the humane soceity with their bills. In exchange for 30 dollar donation, patients can receive their first services free of charge and existing patients can pay 15 dollars for their services this week. And the humane society can use the donations.

"We're struggling. We're struggling and we fear for our future in the community," said Missouri Humane Society Executive Director Patty Forister.

Earlier this fall, the Humane Society had to make the tough decision of charging for animal drop-offs so it could make ends meet. So this fundraiser also comes at an appropriate time.

Signaigo says around the holidays they focus mainly on "families in need and and then people who have maybe less food and things of that nature, so its equally easy to forget about the animals."

The humane society says its costs are high year round and they are always looking for another helping hand.

This week that hand is coming from current Tiger Family Chiropractic patients as their 15 dollar donation will finance one day of care for a puppy.