Humane Society Releases Pictures of Rescued Animals

BARNETT - The Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued over 150 animals that were underweight and diseased from a property in Morgan County Tuesday. (See pictures below.)

The Animal Cruelty Task Force, assisted by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, rescued 60 cats, 60 dogs, 30 horses and three goats.

According to the task force, the cats were living in a dirty trailer on the property and were suffering from upper respiratory disease, eye infections, severely matted coats and other illnesses. The dogs were thin and had parasites. There were two two-week-old puppies and two eight-week-old puppies included in the group of dogs.

The task force also said there were horses ranging from foals and pregnant mares to adult horses and ponies that were underweight and had parasites. One foal was found dead in a barrel on the property.

Authorities said the owner of the property voluntarily surrendered all the animals to the Humane Society of Missouri. The Humane Society is evaluating and treating the animals and said it might be several weeks before the animals can be adopted due to their poor conditions.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said it will pursue animal abuse charges in the case.