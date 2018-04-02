Humane Society reminds pet owners to never leave pets in hot cars

ST. LOUIS - As summer temperatures hit 100 degrees, the Humane Society of Missouri has a special request: "70 Degrees and Over, Don't Take Rover!"

With heat advisories occurring around the state, the Humane Society reminds pet owners to never leave pets in unattended cars. In the heat, animals can die within minutes.

"If you do see a dog in a car, call the Animal Cruelty Hotline to take care of it," said Kelly Ryan, Director of Animal Medical Center of Mid-America.

That way, she said, people can save the animal without breaking a window and risking their liability or safety.

Ryan said any day the temperature is above 70 degrees, there is a risk for pets. She suggested leaving pets inside the house unless absolutely necessary.

"On days like today, it can happen so fast," Ryan Tuesday.

"The sun changes throughout the day and even if you leave your pet in the shade, it can quickly turn to the sun."

Ryan owners who do decide to leave pets at home should be aware that the heat can be present and harmful to the pet's health. She reminds owners to be aware of both the water and sun exposure present in the pet's environment. Ryan suggested placing the pet's bowl in a hole or a stable container so it will not be knocked over.

Ryan also said that running or jogging with pets on hot days is a bad idea, especially with the hot pavement that can hurt their paws.

Anyone seeing a pet in distress in an unattended car should call local police in addition to the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-647-4400.