Humane Society Says Stick to Chocolate

Rabbits make a unique Easter gift, especially for children, but once the bunny is home, the love can be short lived.

Unprepared owners find their new pets can scratch, bite and cause a stink - literally. When the pets turn out to be less than cute and cuddly, many owners get rid of them.

"We never turn an animal away and that includes bunnies that were gotten for Easter. When people realize it's too much work, and it's a lot harder than they thought and the magic is over, then we come in and take responsibility for them," said Humane Societ Director Patty Forister.

The Humane Society said people need to stop buying rabbits on a whim for Easter.

The Humane Society doesn't have a problem with people owning rabbits, it just wants to make sure the owner is responsible and caring.

Anyone who wants to adopt a rabbit should do their homework and learn what they'll have to do to take care of it.

"They need to be interacted with and they need to be part of the family. They have very strong back legs, they have very sharp claws, and it doesn't make a real good match for little kids and that sort of thing, so it needs to be a really well planned decision."

Some advocates for rabbits encourage those celebrating Easter to stick to chocolate rabbits instead of adding to the growing number of discarded rabbits.