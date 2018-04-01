Humane Society Close to Finishing Renovations

The million-dollar Zootoo renovation project is almost complete, meaning new and luxurious homes for the society's animals. The Humane Society's Director, Dr. Allan Allert, gave a quick tour of the renovation's progress.

"It's gonna be a much more pleasant experience for the people that visit here", said Dr. Allert.

The animals will have a pleasant experience as well. The dogs will move from chain link kennels to kennels with glass doors and solid walls. Felines will get cat suites, with separate cubicles for their litter boxes. A sound dampening ceiling, more lighting, and separate air handling systems will eliminate odor.

The Board of the Central Missouri Humane Society met Tuesday evening to discuss the status of the Zootoo project renovations. At the meeting it was disclosed that the renovations are expected to be complete by the end of next week. Head of construction, Joe Snodgrass, talked about some of the bumps encountered along the way.

"We had to kind of regroup, and remove all of the exterior wall panels, and put in new insulation and put the wall panels back. We weren't planning on doing that sort of thing."

But the unexpected repairs didn't stop the work from being finished on time. Snodgrass stated at the Board meeting that the finishing touches will be done next week.

The Central Humane Society plans to have its grand opening showcasing the new renovations next month.