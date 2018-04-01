Humphreys family pours more cash into Missouri politics
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The wealthy Humphreys family has poured another more than $1.3 million into Missouri politics.
David Humphreys and his sister Sarah Atkins donated the money to Republican candidates and committees Thursday. Humphreys is president and CEO of Joplin-based TAMKO Building Products, where his sister is a consultant.
Atkins gave more than $900,000 Thursday, including $250,000 apiece to Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder's campaign for governor and attorney general candidate Josh Hawley.
The siblings each gave $125,000 to lieutenant governor candidate Bev Randles.
Those candidates face GOP primaries Aug. 2.
Humphreys and Atkins also gave $250,000 each to a political action committee called the Committee for Accountable Government in Missouri.
The group has recently given to Republican House members.
Humphreys has spent about $2.3 million this year. Atkins has given $1.2 million.
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: