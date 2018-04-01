Humphreys family pours more cash into Missouri politics

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The wealthy Humphreys family has poured another more than $1.3 million into Missouri politics.

David Humphreys and his sister Sarah Atkins donated the money to Republican candidates and committees Thursday. Humphreys is president and CEO of Joplin-based TAMKO Building Products, where his sister is a consultant.

Atkins gave more than $900,000 Thursday, including $250,000 apiece to Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder's campaign for governor and attorney general candidate Josh Hawley.

The siblings each gave $125,000 to lieutenant governor candidate Bev Randles.

Those candidates face GOP primaries Aug. 2.

Humphreys and Atkins also gave $250,000 each to a political action committee called the Committee for Accountable Government in Missouri.

The group has recently given to Republican House members.

Humphreys has spent about $2.3 million this year. Atkins has given $1.2 million.