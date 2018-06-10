Hundreds Arrested in Missouri in Nationwide Round-up

ST. LOUIS (AP) - More than 300 fugitives were arrested in Missouri as part of a nationwide round-up of sex offenders and other criminals. In eastern Missouri and in St. Louis authorities arrested 194 fugitives. U.S. Marshals Service spokesman Ron Henderson says about 70 of those were wanted for violent sexual crimes. On the other side of the state, officials say they made more than 50 arrests in the Kansas City area and more than 80 around Springfield. Some were wanted for not registering as sex offenders. The U.S. Marshals Service says the week-long round-up, called Operation FALCON Two, nabbed more than 9,000 fugitives nationwide from April 17 to April 23.