Hundreds Bid Farewell to 12-Year-Old Mo. Girl

By: The Associated Press

GOLDEN CITY - Hundreds of people filled a southwest Missouri church to say goodbye to a 12-year-old girl who died after disappearing while she played at a park.

The Golden City High School gym was filled to capacity Wednesday to honor Adriaunna Horton, a week after her body was recovered in Dade County.

Thirty-four-year-old Bobby Bourne Jr., of Lockwood, is charged with first-degree murder, forcible rape, statutory rape and child kidnapping in her death.

Brother David Powell, pastor of Golden City First Christian Church, told the mourners it was hard to understand evil but they should remember what a kind, friendly girl Adriaunna had been.

At the end of the service, her casket was carried to the Golden City IOOF Cemetery on a horse-drawn wagon because Audrianna loved horses.