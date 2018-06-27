Hundreds claim damage after hail storm
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Hundreds of St. Louis-area residents are claiming damage following a hail storm this week.
A thunderstorm on Tuesday brought heavy rain, strong winds and, in some cases, hail to the region.
KMOX Radio reports that one insurance company, State Farm, has received at least 300 claims. About 80 percent of those claims are for hail-damaged vehicles, including about a dozen with damage so bad they are not drivable.
A spokesman expects the number to increase as people inspect their homes for damage.
Storm damage victims are encouraged to contact their insurance agent, and to keep all claim receipts for reimbursements.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grant aimed at helping affordable housing in Jefferson City got some additional help this year.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not appeal a judge's order to release records, pay a $1,000 fine and... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Authorities are warning drivers to not just be careful on the road, but while they're gassing up.... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) - Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday, giving President Donald Trump the chance to cement... More >>
in
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
in
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware's capital city would like to know who dropped a house onto a two-lane... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- The Gibbs Center for Independence is set to open on Wednesday. The new facility will have space... More >>
in
(AP) - Serena Williams was seeded No. 25 for her return to Wimbledon after having a baby, a decision by... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia’s Airport Advisory Board is meeting this afternoon to discuss updates to the future of the Columbia Regional... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police officers continue to investigate a shooting that injured one man around 1 a.m. Wednesday... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - A Boonville woman is facing multiple charges of statutory sodomy. Deputies with the Cooper County Sheriff's... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A couple of Boone County organizations are offering free HIV tests in response to a national campaign and... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – The JCPS Security Committee met Tuesday to present policy revisions and talk about new ideas to keep... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department arrested two men Tuesday for breaking into Fulton High School last Friday. Zachary... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – More than 300 women supported the United Way of Central Missouri’s “Power of the Purse” auction today.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Election Advisory Board and county clerk are looking into purchasing new voting machines. Representatives... More >>
in