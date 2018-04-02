Hundreds Flock to Used Book Sale

ST. MARTINS - The Adult Basic Literacy Learning Center, in partnership with the Missouri River Regional Library, hosted one of the nation's largest used book sales Friday at the St. Martins Knights of Columbus Hall.



The book sale workers opened their doors Wednesday afternoon. However, customers began reserving spots in line Tuesday morning. About 100 book-lovers showed up a day prior to the event, writing their names down on placards to hold their place in line. When the doors finally opened Wednesday, workers witnessed a store-rush similar to Black Friday. Children and adults alike hurried into the Knights of Columbus Hall, holding lists of books, movies, and music they hoped to find among the 90,000 items on sale. The hall still buzzed Friday with dozens of customers perusing the tables and shelves. Organizers say the event has grown in popularity over the last few years.

For ABLE and Missouri River Regional Library employees, preparation for the event began months ago. ABLE accepts community donations of used books, DVDs, VHSs, audio books, puzzles and other games throughout the year. Early this week, workers sorted the items into boxes and, with the help of AmeriGO-Cardwell Moving & Storage as well as a prison inmate crew, unloaded and organized thousands of boxes at the hall.

The book sale is the primary fundraiser of the Adult Basic Literacy Education (ABLE) Learning Center in Jefferson City, a place for people above the age of 16 to learn to read or improve their skills. Susie Leroy, director of ABLE, Carol Davidson, chair of the booksale, and Betty Hagenhoff, manager of MRLL, organized the event. Carol Davidson believes at least 2,500 people have shopped the stacks since Wednesday, including book dealers from Washington and North Dakota. The sale continues through Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m.