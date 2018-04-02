Hundreds line up for Michael Brown funeral

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Hundreds of people gathered to say goodbye to Michael Brown Monday, who was shot and killed by a Ferguson police officer earlier this month.

A long line of people waited Monday morning in sweltering heat to get into the Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis for Brown's funeral. Brown's father has called for a day of peace in honor of his 18-year-old son.

One of the mourners at today's funeral for Michael Brown said she went there to "pray for the family and pray for peace." Angela Pierce, said she hopes the funeral turns a page and eases tensions. But most importantly, she said, she hopes it provides healing for Brown's family.

As people filed into a church sanctuary in St. Louis, poster-sized photos of Brown were on display near the casket, along with another photo of him as a small child.

Brown's father has asked for a break in the protests that followed the fatal shooting of the 18-year-old by a Ferguson police officer. This morning, it appeared that his request was being honored. At the Ferguson Police Department, where a small, steady group of protesters has stood vigil for two weeks, a handmade sign announced a "break for funeral."

Among those attending the funeral was Will Acklin, a black man from Little Rock, Arkansas. He said that as a child, he was "pushed by police, mistreated by police, cursed by police" -- even though he was a "good kid." He said he felt "compelled" to attend today's funeral and to show his respects.

Brown's death on Aug. 9 spurred several protests, some that turned into rioting and looting, though recent nights have been calm.

A grand jury is considering evidence in deciding whether Ferguson officer Darren Wilson should face criminal charges. The Justice Department is also investigating the shooting.