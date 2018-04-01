Hundreds of Ex-Offenders Expected at Job Fair

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - About 500 ex-offenders are expected to participate in a job fair today at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. The event is being hosted by the federal probation office for Eastern Missouri. City, state and federal ex-offenders will have a chance to meet with employers and representatives of apprenticeship programs. Organizers say the job fair is one part of a larger effort to help former offenders succeed in life after prison. The efforts have reduced recidivism and the unemployment rate of ex-offenders.