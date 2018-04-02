Hundreds of veterans motorcycle across Missouri

COLUMBIA – Hundreds of bikers made the trek through mid-Missouri Monday on their way to Washington D.C. The riders are Vietnam War veterans participating in a cross-country ride called The Run for the Wall.

A few hundred riders stopped at Mid-America Harley Davidson in Columbia, but when the group reaches their destination, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, they estimate a total of one million bikers will finish the ride. The ride starts in California and lasts about a week.

Patriot Guard Rider and military veteran Reed Hickam of Columbia said this is about the tenth year he and his wife have set up at Mid-America Harley Davidson to greet the riders. Each year the group of mid-Missourians grows, and this year about 50 met the veterans. They set up flags, bring snacks and water and line the road with their bikes.

A large majority of the greeters were Patriot Guard Riders, a group of bikers, many of them veterans, whose mission is to honor America’s heroes.

The Columbia stop lasted about an hour, and the riders’ next stop is Wentzville where they plan to spend the night.