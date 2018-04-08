Hundreds Say Goodbye to St. Louis-Area Soldier

OAKVILLE (AP) - A suburban St. Louis soldier killed in Iraq is laid to rest. A funeral service was today for Private First Class James Costello. He was buried at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, not far from Oakville High School, where he graduated less than a decade ago. Costello was 27 and leaves behind his parents, a brother and a sister. He was one of three soldiers killed when a roadside bomb exploded near their vehicle and they came under small arms attack. Costello had been in Iraq for five months, and was scheduled to come home in July. His family calls him a hero who loved his country and his president.