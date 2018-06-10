Hungarian Court: This "Bud" is for A.B.

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Hungarian court says Anheuser-Busch can sell its Budweiser beer in that country, in spite of a legal challenge from a Czech brewer. The two brewers have been fighting for decades over the right to use the Budweiser brand name. They both say they have an historical right to use it. The Czech company is based in a town called Budweiser by German immigrants while Anheuser-Busch launched its own Budweiser beer in 1876. Anheuser-Busch says the Hungarian court ruling will open the way for the St. Louis brewer to sell exports to the country.