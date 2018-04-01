Hunters Bag Record Number of Deer

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY - It was a record year for Missouri deer hunters. The state Conservation Department says firearms hunters shot almost 281,000 deer in 2006, about 5,500 more than the 2004 record. Conservation department scientists said there was a large deer population this year, partly because hunters shot fewer females than usual last year. The 2006 season also had generally favorable hunting weather. Total deer kill for the 2006 season will be known when the archery season ends Jan. 15. So far, bow hunters have killed 38,000 deer.