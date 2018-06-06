Hunters Escape Cold At Breakfast

THOMSON - Hunters found escape from the cold at the Little Dixie Fire Station in Thomson this morning.



The FNL Hustlers 4-H Club hosted their annual deer hunter breakfast.



Hunter Todd Reinerd came after hunting since 5:30 in the morning.



"We come every year, have breakfast, go back out, come back, go into town around noon, have lunch, and then go back out again," Reinerd says.



It was an all-you-can-eat breakfast, including eggs, bacon, hash browns, and biscuits and gravy.