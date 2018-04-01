Hunting Cabin Burns Down in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY - A fire burned a large hunting cabin to the ground off Route B near Higbee Monday, an incident the Randolph County sheriff called "suspicious in nature."

Sheriff Mark Nichols said the fire caused a total loss for the cabin, owned by an out-of-stater as a vacation home. When KOMU 8 News arrived on the scene, authorities called the fire an "active scene" and requested our departure.

Nichols said authorities do not yet know a cause of the fire.