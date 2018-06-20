Hunting Season Brings in Big Bucks

Last Saturday deer hunters stormed the woods for the opening of gun season.

Now, David Megahan's business is beginning to feel the repercussions.

"I'll take in 60% of my entire annual income during this season right now," said Megahan. Taxidermy is big business this time of year.

Last year, hunters killed 235,000 deer during the eleven day period, compared to the 42,000 deer that hunters killed during the four month archery season.

"This is the season that everybody gets geared up for, the hunters they just wait all year long just for these nine or eleven days that Missouri has issued for hunting," said Tom Strother with the Missouri Dept. of Conservation.

65% of deer are taken in the opening weekend.

So if hunters haven't harvested yet, they don't have much time.

Gun hunters have a total of five days left, including Friday, to get a deer that they think is good enough to bring here.

Megahan is known for two things, the quality of his work and the price that goes with it. To have a deer head mounted by Megahan, could cost up to $485.

When they finally get that big buck their gonna' spend the money to get it mounted. As of now, the wait for a deer mounting by Megahan could be up to a year.