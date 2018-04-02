Huntsville Man Arrested for Burglary

MOBERLY — Authorities arrested a 33-year-old male from Huntsville Saturday for first degree burglary. Officials stated in a press release that the unnamed man was found on West Coates Street in Moberly.

The male was unable to post the required bond of $20,000 and was transferred to the Randolph County Justice Center.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.