Huntsville woman arrested in connection to Carl Sheets case

MOBERLY - A Huntsville woman was arrested on charges in connection to a Moberly man facing several felony charges ranging from incest, rape or attempted rape, to domestic assault.

Angie Nicole Sheets, 26, was arrested in Sedalia and charged with the following:

Sodomy or attempted sodomy

Rape or attempted rape

Two counts of child molestation

Two counts ofendangering the welfare of a child

Two counts of incest

Court documents said Angie, who is Carl's wife, committed these offenses because she "aided or encouraged" her husband's actions with the victim.

Moberly Police arrested Carl Sheets, 38, in October for 16 different counts from events that occurred in June and December 2015, as well as April 2016.