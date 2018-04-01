Hupp attorneys seek outside jurors

ST. CHARLES (AP) — Lawyers for a suburban St. Louis woman accused of killing a man to shift attention away from herself in another killing are seeking an outside jury for her murder trial.

Pamela Hupp is charged in the August shooting death of 33-year-old Louis Gumpenberger. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Hupp's attorneys cite intense media coverage and concerns about a fair and impartial jury pool in St. Charles County in their request for an outside jury.

Prosecutors say Hupp planted evidence to make it appear Gumpenberger was trying to kidnap her and recover $150,000 in insurance money she received after her friend, Betsy Faria, was killed in 2011.

Russell Faria was convicted of killing his wife but later acquitted in a retrial. He believes Hupp should be investigated.