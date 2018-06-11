Hurricane Rita Pets Adopted

AP-MO--Rita-PetAdoptions 10-06 0111 AP-MO--Rita-Pet Adoptions Humane Society of Missouri to adopt out Hurricane Rita pets ST. LOUIS (AP) -- About 40 dogs and ten cats rescued during Hurricane Rita are headed to St. Louis and will be available for adoption after medical evaluations. A disaster response team with the Humane Society of Missouri rescued the pets left homeless during the hurricane in Texas. They say most of the animals were surrendered by their owners, which is why they can be adopted to others. The team says because Rita was less severe than Hurricane Katrina and more preparations were in place, most of the animals are in good condition. (Copyright 2005 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-10-06-05 1101EDT