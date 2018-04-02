Hurricane Starts New Holiday Traditions

The hurricane is changing the way one family celebrates Thanksgiving. Birdie Owens has celebrated Thanksgiving for 68 years in New Orleans, but this year her family is doing something different. After Katrina devastated their own, more than 40 relatives spent two weeks in Owens home. They're now coming back to Mexico to celebrate together. Something their family has never done before.

"It's great because everyone's going to come in and cook something different and we're just going to enjoy each other," said Owens.

After Katrina, Owen's daughter Debra and her family stayed with their mom in Mexico. They've been there ever since. This Thanksgiving is extra special.

"That the whole family made it and nobody was left behind that's what I'm most thankful for," said Owens' daughter Debra Cline.

But the family isn't leaving New Orleans behind. They intend to keep all old traditions. Especially the most important.

"Gumbo, y'all don't have it here and I can cook it and you will ask for more," Owens explained.

Owens intends to wake up at 5:00am to begin the cooking and to celebrate with her family all weekend.

The celebration will include not just Owen's family, but her neighbors. In all, she'll have 20 mouths to feed.