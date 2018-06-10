"Hurry, hurry:" Las Vegas police officers describe storming gunman's room

8 months 22 hours 58 minutes ago Monday, October 09 2017 Oct 9, 2017 Monday, October 09, 2017 12:06:00 PM CDT October 09, 2017 in News
By: Darran Simon, CNN
An improvised team of Las Vegas police officers -- two K-9 officers, a detective and a SWAT team member -- converged on the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on October 1, as Stephen Paddock was firing into a crowd of 22,000 concertgoers.

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - An improvised team of Las Vegas police officers -- two K-9 officers, a detective and a SWAT team member -- converged on the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on October 1, as Stephen Paddock was firing into a crowd of 22,000 concertgoers.

"I think they prevented a thousand deaths, and I think it's important for the American public to understand that," Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday.

Lombardo had traveled to Mumbai, India, after the November 2008 terrorist attacks on hotels and other sites that left 164 people dead. The sheriff gleaned insight from the trip, he said, and the department now reacts more quickly to such shootings, forming a team to "cease the action'' of the assailant.

"Before we were trained to form a perimeter and hope for the best," Lombardo said. "Now we're trained to gather up and go get it."

Racing to the Mandalay Bay

Detective Matthew Donaldson was doing paperwork when radio calls went out reporting an active shooter. He jumped in a car and drove 9 miles to the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, he said in the "60 Minutes" interview.

Donaldson ran the last few blocks to the hotel, he said, but he ditched the cowboy boots he was wearing in the casino because they hurt his feet.

"I was faster barefoot and I was going to be more effective barefoot," he said.

Not far away, K-9 officers Dave Newton and Sgt. Joshua Bitsko were training dogs when they heard the radio call.

"I just yelled to these guys, 'Let's go. There is an active shooter,'" Bitsko recalled saying.

The pair drove to the scene. At the hotel, they met up with Levi Hancock, a SWAT officer who was armed with explosives, and zeroed in on the 32nd floor, where other officers had pinpointed the shooting. Bitsko thought there might have been more than one gunman.

By that time, Paddock had shot through the door at Jesus Campos, a Mandalay Bay security officer who had gone to respond to an alarm, striking him in the leg. Police said that Paddock stopped firing on the crowd after Campos approached his door.

'Hurry but be quiet'

The four-man team found the stairwell door to Paddock's hallway barricaded.

"He had screwed shut the door with a piece of metal and some screws in the stairwell going out to the hallway right by his door," Bitsko recalled.

The SWAT officer used a pry bar to pop the door open, Newton said.

Down the hall, the door to Paddock's room was riddled with bullet holes.

"It looked like Swiss cheese," Newton said.

The SWAT team member quietly set explosives to blow open the door, hoping not to arouse the shooter's suspicions, said Newton.

"Hurry, hurry -- hurry but be quiet," Newton remembered saying.

They didn't know where Paddock was in the room. Bitsko said it was like a "deadly game of hide and seek."

"I remember thinking, 'Man, I wish I had my dog with me because it's nice to have him lead the team,'" Bitsko said.

"Breach. Breach. Breach," someone said on the police radio.

The explosion set off alarms. The door was open, and the group swarmed the room.

Inside, the officers found drills and other tools, along with drill bits, phones, laptops, guns and ammunition. They also discovered Paddock's body.

'Tripping over guns'

The room smelled like gunpowder, Bitsko recalled.

"We were tripping over guns," he said.

Authorities recovered 23 guns from Paddock's room, police said.

Officers also found a handwritten note with calculations of distance and trajectory from his window to the crowd below, Newton said.

Authorities have received more than 1,000 tips, but are still struggling to determine what motivated Paddock, who didn't have a criminal record, to carry out the attack.

"He had tool boxes and power tools to run wires for his surveillance system. Everything that he had, it took him days to finish," Bitsko said.

'Blood dripping on my hand'

The FBI searched Paddock's Mesquite, Nevada, home early Sunday, Mesquite Police Chief Troy Tanner told CNN. In the evening, the lights along the famed Las Vegas Strip dimmed for 11 minutes to honor the victims and heroes of the attack at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, which left 58 people dead and injured nearly 500.

Las Vegas Detective Casey Clarkson was not part of the team that breached the hotel room, but he was among those injured in the shooting, he told "60 Minutes."

Crouched below on the street, Clarkson recalled the bullets were like white sparks, "like powder almost ... hitting the concrete, hitting the van." Clarkson was grazed in the neck.

The rounds rained down next to the officers at street level. Clarkson wondered how the shooter could be so accurate, he said. He remembered becoming lightheaded.

"It was already ... blood dripping off my hand," he said.

But he wanted to help as many people as possible, he said. So he stayed.

More News

Grid
List

Body found in Moberly, no foul play suspected
Body found in Moberly, no foul play suspected
MOBERLY - Moberly police responded to a dead body at the intersection of Highway 24 and Robertson Road. The... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 9:29:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
HOLTS SUMMIT — Six members of Union Hill Baptist Church made it home safely this weekend after a volcano erupted... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 8:07:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
JEFFERSON CITY – Mary McManus, 22, is sprinting her way toward rare company, as one of 103 Missouri athletes heading... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:00:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in Sports

Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
SEDALIA - Several government officials joined Missouri farmers and ranchers on Saturday to enjoy food and talk about agriculture. ... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:31:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Downtown Broadway from 8th Street to Providence Road was closed down for part of the day on Sunday... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:27:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

City of Hallsville employee fired after actions 'truly shocked' mayor
City of Hallsville employee fired after actions 'truly shocked' mayor
HALLSVILLE - Mayor Logan Carter said a city employee was fired after they were involved in an incident that put... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
FULTON (AP) — The latest addition to the National Churchill Museum in Missouri is a testament to the longtime... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 12:17:46 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport will be undergoing maintenance to fix one of its runways with the plan of... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:57:00 AM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Missing hosted their eleventh annual event to support those with missing loved ones. "He was... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 11:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
FULTON - The second annual Strawberry Festival raised money for the Central Missouri Honor Flight Saturday evening at Serenity Valley... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 7:35:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Home buyers affected by home shortage
Home buyers affected by home shortage
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City home sales are the highest they've been since before the recession, and that's having an... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Families tackle hot temperatures
Families tackle hot temperatures
COLUMBIA - While the calendar says summer does not start until the end of June, sweltering temperatures in the area... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Guests can get paid $3,500 to stay at a St. Louis hotel for up to 12... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:45:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
SEDALIA - The community of Sedalia hosted a departure ceremony for a Sedalia-based National Guard unit recently deployed to the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:20:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Three people were sent to the hospital after a boat hit a cliff at the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:48:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A boat fire left two passengers burned at Lake of the Ozarks Friday night. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
MILLER COUNTY - Four people were taken into custody Thursday after the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A nationwide poll found Americans overwhelmingly support caring for children and older adults in the same... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 9:47:00 AM CDT June 09, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11pm 80°
12am 78°
1am 78°
2am 77°