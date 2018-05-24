Husband and Wife Sentenced to Life in Double Homicide Case

FORSYTH (AP) - A woman will serve two concurrent life sentences with no possibility of parole for her role in the deaths of a southwest Missouri couple.

KYTV-TV reports Windy Friend was sentenced Wednesday. She is one of five people charged in the April 2011 deaths of Rusty and Becky Porter, of rural Willard. The couple's bodies were found in rural Taney County after they were kidnapped from their home and shot.

Windy Friend's husband, Tony Friend, is serving a life sentence. Tony Friend's son, Phillip Friend, is serving a seven-year sentence after testifying against his co-defendants. Two other suspects are scheduled for trials later this year.

Investigators believe one of the suspects, Robert Campbell, recruited the others to kill the Porters because of a longstanding dispute. Rusty Porter was Campbell's nephew.