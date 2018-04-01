Husband Charged in Woman's Death in Branson

BRANSON - Law enforcement officers are searching for a man who has been charged with murder after his wife was found dead at a Branson hotel.

Taney County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Merrell says 68-year-old Thomas P. Brown was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

His 63-year-old wife, whose name has not been released, was found dead at a Ramada Inn on Monday. Police says it appears the woman had been dead for more than two days.

Police say the couple checked into the hotel Thursday. They had recently moved to the area from southern California.

Police are looking for a blue Dodge Durango with California license plate 5WRF678.