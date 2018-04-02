Husband Held in Killing of Iraqi-American Woman

EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) - Southern California police have arrested the husband of an Iraqi-American woman whose beating death last March initially raised fears of a hate crime.

El Cajon police Chief Jim Redman said Friday that Kassim al-Himidi was booked on suspicion of murder in the death of 32-year-old Shaima Alawadi in her home.

The killing drew international attention after her daughter told reporters she found a note by her mother's body that said, "Go back to your country, you terrorist."

Redman says there are no other suspects.