Husband of woman shot at Kansas Jewish site sues gun sellers

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The husband of one of the three people killed by a white supremacist at two Jewish sites in suburban Kansas City is suing over the sale of the shotguns used in the April 2014 attack.

The Kansas City Star reports that the lawsuit, filed late Monday afternoon in Jackson County Circuit Court by Jim LaManno, names Wal-Mart and several other entities.

Seventy-five-year-old Frazier Glenn Miller Jr. was sentenced to death last year for the shooting that killed LaManno's wife, Terri, and two others in Overland Park, Kansas.

Miller was a felon and prohibited from purchasing guns. The lawsuit says Miller used two weapons that were purchased by a friend at a gun show and a Wal-Mart.

Wal-Mart didn't immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.