Husband Sought in Killing of Ozarks Woman

CABOOL, Mo. (AP) -- Funeral services have been scheduled for a slain southwest Missouri woman as authorities in several states continue looking for her husband, who's charged in the killing.



Fifty-five-year-old Sandra Chapman was shot repeatedly last Thursday night inside the Sinclair gas station she and her husband owned in the town of Cabool.



The Texas County prosecutor filed charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action the following day against the husband, 54-year-old Daniel Chapman. He remains at large.

KOLR-TV reports that services for Sandra Chapman will be held Tuesday afternoon at Second Baptist Church in Cabool.

Police say Chapman's daughter has told them she last had contact with her father on Saturday. Authorities believe he could be in Arkansas, Nebraska or Kansas.

Photo courtesy of crimesceneinvestigations.blogspot.com