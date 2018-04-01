Hy-Vee recalls salad toppings and trail mix products

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - Hy-Vee recalled one of its salad toppings and additional trail mix products Friday across its eight-state region due to possible listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled products are listed below.

Garden style salad topping

Trail mix bars

Peanut almond dark chocolate protein bars

Caramel cashew honey crunch trail mix

Dark chocolate cranberry trail mix

Raisin and nut trail mix

Santa Fe trail mix

The possible contamination was discovered after Hy-Vee's sunflower kernel supplier, SunOpta, recalled specific lots of sunflower kernels due to possible listeria monocytogenes contamination. The sunflower kernel recall was initially limited to products at SunOpta's Crookston, Minnesota facility, but was expanded to include additional products supplied to Hy-Vee and other retailers across the U.S.

Hy-Vee also recalled six trail mix products on May 20.

To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled products.