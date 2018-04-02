Hybrid Car Tax Credit

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

The House gave first-round approval to the bill Tuesday. It would give Missouri residents a state income tax credit equal to 10% of a hybrid's price, up to $1,500. The bill's sponsor, Republican Rep. David Sater of Cassville, said the tax break would encourage more Missourians to buy environmentally-friendly vehicles and show automakers the state supports them. Legislative researchers estimate the bill would cost the state $136,000 of income tax revenue each year. The measure needs final approval in the House, before going to the Senate.