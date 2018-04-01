I-44 to close this weekend in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Motorists planning to take Interstate 44 through St. Louis this weekend may want to consider an alternate route.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said all lanes of the interstate between South Jefferson and South Vandeventer avenues will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

MoDOT workers are closing the highway so that they can remove the southbound Grand Boulevard bridge that crosses over the interstate. The work will also require closure of a portion of South Grand.

MoDOT officials are urging drivers to consider taking other roads or highways. Those heading downtown, including to Cardinals games, may also consider taking MetroLink light rail.