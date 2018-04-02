I-635 Bridge in Kansas City to be One Lane, Undergoing Construction

Kansas City - If you're heading out of town west anytime soon, you may want to budget additional travel time for possible delays.

The I-635 bridge over the Missouri river will be reduced to one lane each direction starting September 7th.

Crews will repair the bridge deck and resurface the driving lanes. The project will cost an estimated $2.1 million and should extend the life of the bridge for the 15,000 motorists crossing it daily.

The work is expected to be comleted by spring 2013.