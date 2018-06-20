I-70 Closed in Callaway County

NBC station KSHB flew its helicopter over mid-Missouri to see the scope of the storm.

Ameren is reporting about 22,000 people are without power mainly in Audrain County and near Kirksville. There are approximately 300,000 without power in the St. Louis area. Ameren is reporting that some customers could be without power for days.



The University of Missouri cancelled classes, but did not close the campus. Employees are told to come to work at their discression. But if they do not come to work, the day missed will have to be accounted for.



A winter storm warning continues until noon Friday. MoDOT is officially asking drivers to stay off the highways so it can take the time to clear the roads. Most roads are not officially shut down, but most agencies are asking drivers to stay off the roads. To check road conditions, visit the Missouri Highway Patrol Road Conditions Hotline: 800-222-6400.



The message from the Columbia Fire Department: Stay home and do not attempt to travel.