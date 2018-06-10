"I Love America" Festival at Boone County Fairgrounds

BOONE COUNTY - The "I Love America" festival is another event residents can attend if early morning activities aren't your cup of tea.

Gates open at 4 p.m. at the Boone County fairgrounds. You can enjoy games, food and fireworks.

For those who stay in Perry, a 4th of July parade will kick off at 9:30 a.m. at the Bill Trower Memorial park.