Iberia Girl Reported Missing

IBERIA - The Miller County Sheriff's Office has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 13-year-old Macala Shelton.

Shelton is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 90 pounds and just over 5 feet tall. She was last seen wearing black framed glasses, a neon yellow baseball shirt with the number "8" on it, and black shorts.

Shelton was last seen in her Iberia home, going to bed at 11:45 p.m. on June 21. Shelton's grandmother went to wake her at about 1:00 p.m. on June 22 and the girl was not there.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to Shelton's disappearance should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Miller County Sheriff's Office at 573-369-2341.