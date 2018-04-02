Iberia Mayor Responds To Lawsuit

Some of the allegations in the lawsuit concern the burn death of an Iberia infant in July 2007. On Tuesday August 27, KOMU reported the lawsuit against Mayor Jack Hogue and the city of Iberia. Although much of the suit concerns job discrimination charges by former police officer Wayne Shaw, a portion of it blames Mayor Hogue for playing a part in baby Wayne's death.

Shaw said he protested returning the baby to his mother, Christina White in June. White now faces murder charges for the baby's death. Shaw also said the mayor threatened to fire him if he didn't follow orders. Now, Mayor Hogue has a lot to say about Shaw's allegations and the reasons Shaw was fired. Hogue said Shaw had an ongoing dispute with the city concerning the collection of overtime pay.

The mayor said Shaw's termination was related to "performance and nothing else."

Houge also said that Shaw "has callously and maliciously chosen to involve the tragic death of baby Wayne Anderson in his grab for money."

Hogue ended his statement by saying he and the city will fight the suit "aggressively and thoroughly."