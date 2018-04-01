IBM Construction Making Progress

COLUMBIA - A quick tour of the new IBM building Friday showed construction halfway complete and right on schedule. IBM is opening a new service delivery center on LeMone Industrial Boulevard in November. The building will hold the 800 new employees.



Regional Economic Development, Inc. President Mike Brooks said, "The good news is, is that the project appears to be on schedule. Which is really good news, when you appreciate the number of days that we've lost in terms of being able to work outdoors due to the rain."



The site is also becoming more accessible by adding a new road extension. The extension will carry traffic from Stadium Boulevard in the north to Maguire Boulevard. Right now the only way in and out of the area is on Lemone Industrial Boulevard and New Haven Road. "Only having one way to get in and out of the property does cause some frustration I'm sure on the part of people trying to get in and out," said Brooks.



Little Dixie Construction said it is happy with the progress. Job Superintendent Robert Worthington said, "It's much larger than anything I've ever done personally, but it's also going very quickly." Worthington said there is on average 80 to 100 people working at the IBM site on a daily basis.



IBM expects to open around the first of November. Brooks said the company plans to add 100 jobs before the end of the year, and the rest of the remaining 700 jobs after the beginning of next year.





