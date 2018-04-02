IBM Week

IBM is hammering its way into Columbia, and Little Dixie Construction is getting a head start on renovation.



Demolition of a vacant building on 2810 LeMone Industrial Boulevard continued for a second day on Friday to make way for IBM. The building is expected to be gutted by next week, stripping off the roof panels and tearing down walls.



Little Dixie Construction has known about the IBM plans since January.



"We've been working on it for a long time and it's been a lot of hard work with a lot of people," Co-Owner of Dixie Construction, John States.



Now, they have until the end of October to finish construction. It's a goal States isn't worried about.



"The project in sight is not that complicated. It's a big box if you will, with a 12 foot drop ceiling full of cubicles," States said.



The project has a budget of up to $10 million to build and renovate the 25-year-old warehouse.



On Tuesday and Wednesday, the local architects and engineering staff will meet with IBM consultants to finalize the floor plans and release the final drawings to the subcontractors.



This will be the third new IBM facility to open in the U.S. in the last 18 months.