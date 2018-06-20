Ice Caused Fatal Crash

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Authorities say freezing drizzle in parts of eastern Kansas and far western Missouri caused numerous fender benders and at least two fatal crashes today. A 16 year-old boy on his way to school was killed in the Kansas City suburb of Lee's Summit when the pickup truck he was in slid on ice and overturned on an outer road of Missouri 291, north of Missouri 150. The driver of the truck and another passenger were not seriously hurt. An 81 year-old man died after his S.U.V. slid off an icy stretch of Missouri 291 in the suburb of Sugar Creek and overturned. Newell E. Waisner, of Independence, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at Liberty Hospital.