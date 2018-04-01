Ice rescue training prepares firefighters for emergencies

2 months 2 weeks 6 days ago Wednesday, January 10 2018 Jan 10, 2018 Wednesday, January 10, 2018 10:43:00 AM CST January 10, 2018 in News
By: Hailey Jennings, KOMU 8 Reporter
JEFFERSON CITY -Firefighters practiced ice rescue training this week at McKay Lake. 

The training is with all 75 members over three days, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

They have two trainings a day, a morning group and an afternoon group.

Division Chief of Training Jerry Blomberg said they go through training for the worst case scenario, someone falling through the ice. 

"They start off with victim profiling and how a victim is going to act in very cold water, and the signs and symptoms of hypothermia. The dangers of the ice for the victim, and how we will handle the ice and how we will get out there and the best way to get to that victim very quickly," said Blomberg.

Blomberg said this is how the activity will go:

"Their going to learn how to get out on ice that may not support their weight, because obviously if someone is in the water they've fallen through it, so they're going learn how to distribute their weight, how to get to the victim quickly, how to manage more than one victim, and self rescue techniques. How to get out of an ice hole they may have created," Blomberg said. 

He said just because this doesn't happen often, doesn't mean the department shouldn't be prepare.

"We haven't had an incident in a while that we're aware of, we know that the police department has been called out here to get people off the ice last week," said Blomberg, "Now is when the danger happens, the weather is changing, with this thaw and refreeze and last weeks rain, the ice is going to change and its not going to be as stable and as solid as it was.

He said the training is important because people have to be rescued immediately.

"This is one of those times where we really know the speed really is of the essence, we know that victim is going to be failing quickly, and we're pushing them to get on that ice and that's going to be the most effective technique," Blomberg said, "When they get in that water they've got 5 minutes maybe 10 minutes may be at the most.

The training happens annually, but sometimes weathers permits it.

"We have ice on the water, which we haven't had for a couple of years, last year when had to do, when we did our annual ice training we did it on our bay floor in the station trying to mimick ice as best as we could," said Blomberg.

Jefferson city firefighter Pete Stoops said the importance of the training is because this incident could happen. 

"There is a lot of lakes and water ways here in Jeff City and with the cold weather we have it wouldn't be uncommon for us to have to save someone from falling through the ice," Stoops said. 

The best way to stay safe is to keep off of the lake.

Firefighters recently required the yellow suits, their a mustang survival suit designed for cold water. 

"The firefighters in the water are actually very comfortable, to a point now with the weather warmer today, they actually may be just a little warm," Blomberg said. 

"I hadn't been in the water yet with one of these suits and it's surprising how buoyant it is, the only thing that was cold is my face," Stoops said. 

Ice skating and being on the ice is prohibited at all the Jefferson City public lake locations, so if this were to happen it would be someone who wasn't supposed to be on the ice or accidental.

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk's office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the "Stop the Bleed"... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
SPANISH LAKE (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 66-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been stabbed to... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 9:42:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
