Ice Storm Clean Up Continues

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Nearly two months after an ice storm brought down trees and limbs throughout southwest Missouri, towns continue to struggle with cleanup. The problem has hit especially hard in smaller communities, which don't have the personnel to collect and destroy all the damaged limbs. For example, the Lawrence County town of Miller has only two Public Works Department employees and is not even halfway done with the work. And in Buffalo, debris removal started just last Saturday. Some towns have relied on volunteer workers, with others have hired temporary employees or contractors to do the work. In Springfield, the city estimates it will pick up more than one million cubic yards of debris.