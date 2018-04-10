Iconic Andy Warhol prints stolen from Springfield art museum

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Someone broke into a Missouri art museum this week and stole an unknown number of prints of Andy Warhol's "Campbell's Soup Cans."

The Springfield News-Leader reports the theft at the Springfield Art Museum happened between 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8:45 a.m. Thursday. Police spokeswoman Lisa Cox says the FBI and Interpol have been notified.

The website for London-based art auction house Christie's says a similar 1968 color screenprint from Warhol's "Campbell's Soup I" series sold for more than $30,000 in 2015.

City spokeswoman Cora Scott says the museum is a department of the City of Springfield and is funded through property taxes. She says all the works at the museum are covered by a fine arts insurance policy that has an annual premium of roughly $14,000.