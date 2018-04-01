Iconic St. Louis U. President Announces Retirement

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The iconic leader of St. Louis University shocked supporters and critics alike when he announced at a $1,000-a-seat gala that he is retiring from the school's presidency.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the Rev. Lawrence Biondi's announcement Saturday follows months of campus strife that included no-confidence votes by faculty and students.

Biondi made bombshell announcement during opening remarks to a crowd of 800 supporters at a gala celebrating his 25th anniversary at the university.

The 74-year-old says no specific date has been set for his exit, and that he would start working with the Board of Trustees in the fall to search for his replacement.

Donations from Saturday's event raised $1.4 million for scholarships and academic initiatives.