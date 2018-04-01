Icy conditions cause accidents across mid-Missouri

Northbound lanes of Providence Road near Faurot Field are delayed to due to icy conditions.

Traffic was delayed pm Hwy 63 southbound near the Broadway exit due to an overturned car.

Traffic was delayed pm Hwy 63 southbound near the Broadway exit due to an overturned car.

Two vehicles were in an accident on Hwy 94 in Mokane

Hwy 63 southbound near Gans Creek exit has been at a standstill due to icy conditions

A car flipped on its side when a woman lost control of the vehicle while trying to exit Hwy 63 onto Stadium Boulevard.

COLUMBIA - More than 300 car accidents were reported across mid-Missouri due to icy road conditions Friday. Many of the accidents caused traffic delays throughout the day.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the weather stranded at least 300 motorists and caused 304 crashes. Sgt. Scott White said 18 people were injured, and one of the crashes was fatal.

One westbound lane of Route 54 was closed east of Jefferson city due to a vehicle accident

Westbound lanes of I-70 were delayed due to an accident at mile marker 135 near the Boone and Callaway County line

Westbound lanes were blocked at the Route 63 connector in Columbia due to icy conditions

A car flipped on its side when a woman lost control of the vehicle while trying to exit Hwy 63 onto Stadium Boulevard

Northbound lanes of Providence Road near Faurot Field were delayed to due to icy conditions

Traffic was delayed on Hwy 63 southbound near the Broadway exit due to an overturned car

Route 50 eastbound between McCarty Street and the Moreau River was closed at 1 p.m. due to a crash

Hwy 63 southbound near Gans Creek exit was at a standstill due to icy conditions

A car overturned on Hwy 94 about 10 miles east of Jefferson City

Two vehicles were in an accident on Hwy 94 in Mokane

I-70 eastbound near the 153 mile marker was backed up due to a tractor trailer crash

Ice on I-70 stopped traffic near the 155 mile marker

I-70 eastbound lanes were both closed past exit 149

One I-70 eastbound lane was blocked at mile marker 148 in Callaway County due to a tractor trailer crash

Multiple vehicle crashes were reported at the intersection of Hwy UU and Hwy 40

Westbound traffic on Grindstone Parkway near the Walmart was blocked by fire crews

MoDOT closed Highway WW around 7 p.m. for three hours.

You can look at road conditions here.

A winter weather advisory was put into effect for mid-Missouri Friday morning through Saturday night due to freezing drizzle.

Columbia Public Works said 25 pieces of equipment were on Columbia streets since 10:30 spreading salt to fight freezing drizzle and fog. It said its full crew will be on duty overnight.

Some students had to wait until 9:30 p.m. for a bus to pick them up. Community Relations Director Michelle Baumstark said it would not have been possible to dismiss early given the time frame and not advisable as roads had not been treated. Columbia Public Schools said all of the students who were stuck at school were safe and supervised while they waited for buses. Parents were asked to call their child's school before going to pick their kids up.

Baumstark said a few buses also were involved in wrecks Friday. Buses slid off roads into trees and neighborhood mailboxes. Some of these accidents required sending alternate buses to pick up students and complete the routes.

Fulton Public Schools said buses picked up all of its students by 9:30 p.m.

All Jefferson City Public Schools buses were off the road or made their final stops.

Columbia Connect said Para-Transit services stopped by 2 p.m.

Columbia Police Department said it had cleared approximately 54 car collisions since 11 a.m. Officers said 25 collisions were still holding at 4 p.m.

The Jefferson City Police Department reported a total of 24 car collisions between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Officers said they are prioritizing crashes with injuries ahead of other accidents.

We will continue to update this story as we get more information.