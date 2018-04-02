Icy Conditions Causes Semi To Overturn

MILLERSBURG - A tractor trailer carrying new vehicles overturned Wednesday night due to the icy conditions.

The truck was exiting the off ramp at the Millersburg exit on I-70 when it slid off the roadway. It was carrying seven vehicles.

A few of the vehicles ended up in the ditch near the tractor trailer, while other vehicles ended up in the median of the highway.



