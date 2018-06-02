Icy Weather Focuses Consumers on Shoe Add-On

COLUMBIA - Slick sidewalks around mid-Missouri sent shoppers Thursday into stores to buy devices to help keep their shoes from slipping. Dryer's Shoes on Ninth Street sells YakTrax, a device to slip over shoes to help people from slipping on the snow and ice. The device consists of steel coils that help give better traction. Store manager Justin Riley says sales generally go up when it's slick outside.

"Usually it's based on the weather," Riley said. "Once the weather strikes, then they come in and make their purchases. Other times, we have some that are trying to get ahead and be prepared."

Becky Beilschmidt of Fulton wanted to be prepared this winter. She bought a pair of YakTrax at Riley's store Thursday.

"I was going to my car to come here, and I was walking on my gravel driveway, and I slipped," Beilschmidt said. "It took me by surprise. I didn't think about the gravel being frozen."

Employees at the store even use the device to get to work when conditions get slick. However, employees have not used them yet and advise people to take caution when they decide. Dryer's Sales Associate Victoria Paul says people can't even wear the shoes during conditions like Thursdays.

"You want to make sure you use them on packed snow or ice," Paul said. "It's not for concrete. It'll actually make it slicker because of the coils."

Riley has seven boxes filled with hundreds of the YakTrax in one of his storage rooms. He has another room filled with more boxes to sell later in the winter.