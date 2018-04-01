ID Awaited on Decomposed Body Found on Mo. Porch

CAMDENTON (AP) - Authorities have identified a person of interest in the death of an acquaintance whose decomposed body was found on a porch near central Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks.

KYTV reports the body has been confirmed as female. Camden County Sheriff Dwight Franklin says tests at a crime lab could help identify the woman and how she died.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday night at a motel in Jefferson City on unrelated warrants and was being questioned as a person of interest. Franklin says she was a recent roommate of the woman who died.

Officers found the body on Sunday on the back porch of a small waterfront home near Camden. The sheriff says it appears to have been there at least two weeks.